NADMO urges Wenchi Assembly to improve drainage system to prevent flooding

Yahaya Baro, a Zonal Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) the Wenchi Municipality has called on the Wenchi Municipal Assembly to improve drainage systems in the area and to prevent flooding.

He said the assembly needed to tackle the problem urgently, saying that the poor drainage systems in parts of the municipality exposed those areas to flooding.

Mr Baro who is NADMO zonal officer in-charge of the Ahenfie, Kokroko and Boadan Electoral Areas in the municipality made the call in an interview with the media after he and some personnel of the organisation visited some flood prone areas in the municipality.

“A major disaster is inevitable if the Assembly fails to improve the poor drainage system”, he warned, and cautioned the community members against the practice of putting structures and also building on waterways.

Mr Baro called on the traditional authorities in the area to also desist from allocating lands for human settlement in waterways, urging the assembly to ensure that people did not build or settle in flood-prone areas.

He explained that the visit formed part of the NADMO’s routine exercise to identify and help address the major causes of flooding in the municipality.

Mr Baro expressed concern about the dilapidated conditions of some houses and buildings in the area and urged landlords to rehabilitate and protect their properties and human life.

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