Glasgow 2026: Shoulder fracture forces boxer Desmond Pappoe to withdraw from 80kg quarter-final contest

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's Desmond Pappoe has withdrawn from the men's 80kg quarter-final contest against Ghanaian-born Canadian, Joshua Ofori.
He was forced to withdraw after medical tests revealed a right shoulder fractured.
Pappoe sustained the injury in the second round of Monday's 3-2 split decision win over New Zealand's Josh Tonga.
Despite visibly struggling to contain the pain, Pappoe managed to finish the fight with a 3-2 decision.
On Tuesday, the boxer struggled through his final training session for the quarter-final, prompting further tests on the shoulder.
After the assessment, the medical team concluded that the risk of aggravating the fracture were too high.
Ghanaian-born Canadian, Joshua Ofori, his scheduled opponent for the quarter-final, will now win an automatic semi-final slot as a result.
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