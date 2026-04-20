See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance today

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled planned and emergency maintenance exercises across two regions for Monday, April 20, even as engineers continue to battle a faulty transformer and a fallen conductor that left several communities in the Tema and Ashanti West Regions without power on Sunday.

According to advisories issued by the power distributor, the coordinated works are aimed at enhancing service reliability and addressing urgent network issues. The outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with durations depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.

In the Western Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting parts of Agona township, GREL, Ewusiejoe, Bokoro, Hotopo, Butre, and surrounding areas. The five-hour outage will impact these coastal communities as technicians undertake essential infrastructure upgrades.

In the Accra West Region, an emergency maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting McCarthy Hill, Weija Junction, Pambros, White Cross, Sampa Valley, and surrounding areas. The eight-hour outage is aimed at addressing urgent network issues to prevent further deterioration of service quality in this rapidly developing corridor.

Sunday's outages

These scheduled interventions come as the ECG continues to manage the aftermath of multiple network faults that struck on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

In the Tema Region, a faulty transformer at Nungua Barrier left Nungua Barrier and surrounding areas without power. The ECG assured affected customers that engineers were working assiduously to restore supply as soon as possible.

In the Ashanti West Region, a fallen conductor at Anomangye near Japan House disrupted power to Anomangye, Mpatasie, Japan House, Tarkwa Maakro, and surrounding areas. Engineers were deployed to rectify the fault and restore supply.

Apologies issued

In its public notices, the ECG extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by both the scheduled maintenance and the unplanned network faults. The company reassured the public that engineers are working diligently to resolve all network issues while emphasising that the planned exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network across the regions.

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