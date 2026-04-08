AGI commends government’s move to resolve the power crisis in Volta and Oti Regions

Audio By Carbonatix
The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has commended the government and relevant institutions’ move to resolve the current power crisis in the Volta and Oti Regions.
The AGI resolved that plans to rehabilitate transmission lines with higher voltage cables, among other machinery, to improve power supply would "enhance industry production."
The project is expected to increase the capacity of power supplied by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO), to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for onward distribution to clients across the two regions.
The Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regional AGI Chairman, Dela Gbeve, stated this in a communique copied to Myjoyonline.com, after an engagement with stakeholders in the energy sector.
He expressed hope of improved power supply when the project is completed to the relief of the industry players, as the population in the two regions has outgrown the capacity of power supplied to them.
He explained that incidents of power cuts, power fluctuation, especially during peak hours has hindered production, adding that the unfortunate incidents have almost run some ventures out of business.
“Because the small and medium-skilled enterprises rely heavily on electricity for production, they are suffering great losses as they are unable to produce”, said Mr. Gbeve.
He further indicated that “as my sources have indicated, we are praying they complete this project within the stipulated one year so we can have enough and stable supply to power our machinery for sustained production.”
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