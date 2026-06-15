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Ato Forson raises concern over public sector waste, calls for stronger internal audits

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 June 2026 4:31am
Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson
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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has expressed concern about the level of waste within the public sector, calling for a stronger and more effective internal audit system to protect public resources and improve financial discipline.

He said weaknesses in accountability structures continue to contribute to financial irregularities in state institutions, resulting in significant losses to the taxpayer and undermining confidence in public financial management.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Governing Board of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) on Sunday, June 14, 2026, Dr Forson urged the Agency to take a more proactive role in preventing financial mismanagement and enforcing compliance with established regulations.

The Minister emphasised the need for professional development programmes to strengthen the capacity of internal auditors, arguing that a well-trained workforce is essential to improving oversight and risk management across government institutions.

“The level of waste is too high, and the Ghanaian taxpayer is losing too much. We need to find a way to fix it,” Dr Forson said, while assuring the Agency of government’s support in implementing reforms aimed at making it stronger, more independent and more impactful.

He added that the success of the Agency’s work should ultimately be reflected in improved outcomes in future Auditor-General’s reports, which continue to highlight weaknesses in financial management across the public sector.

Responding on behalf of the Board, Chairman Professor Joshua Yindenaba Abor described the appointment as a “noble call to duty” and pledged the Board’s commitment to promoting accountability and ensuring value for money in the management of public resources.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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