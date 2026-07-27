Record Spurs spend shows new ambition – Van de Ven

Micky van de Ven says Tottenham's record spending highlights a "new ambition" after an "unacceptable" season - and backed the team to play "more enjoyable" football under Roberto de Zerbi.

Tottenham have finished 17th in the Premier League in back-to-back years and only narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season.

Under De Zerbi, who was appointed in late March, Spurs have spent a club record £237m this summer.

Defender Van de Ven is in talks over a new contract, having joined Tottenham in 2023 on a six-year deal.

"It's really good that you can see the club has made some changes," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport in Sydney, where the club are on their pre-season tour.

"You can see the club has a new ambition. It's something that's really important for players who have been here for a long time.

"Last season was a stressful season, unacceptable from our side, so to leave all of that behind and go into the new season fresh means a lot."

Tottenham had three managers last season, with Thomas Frank managing less than eight months in charge before being sacked after a dismal start to the season.

Interim manager Igor Tudor left the club after 44 days before De Zerbi took over with seven games of the season remaining.

Frank struggled to connect with the Tottenham fans and was criticised for playing with a "safety-first" approach.

Van de Ven believes De Zerbi will have the team playing better football, helped by the new signings and a full pre-season to drill the squad.

"It's going to be different compared to the manager we had last season," Van de Ven said.

"It's going to be more with the ball, I think, more about playing football. I think it's also going to be more enjoyable for people to watch because we'll be playing offensive football.

"You can see he [De Zerbi] has brought a lot of passion into our group, a lot in terms of mentality and passion on the pitch.

"It is something we needed because everybody was a little bit down.

"He brings a lot of good energy and, from pre-season, we have really had the time to bring his football into the team. That's really enjoyable."

Earlier this month Spurs broke their transfer record twice in two days, first signing midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85m before bringing in Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for £100m.

Jan Paul van Hecke, Van de Ven's Netherlands team-mate, has also joined from Brighton in a £52m deal, alongside the free transfers of experienced trio Marcos Senesi, Andrew Robertson and Martin Dubravka.

"The feeling of the team is really good, to be honest," Van de Ven added.

"I have really enjoyed working with him [De Zerbi]. That's what we have been doing in this pre-season, and the guys who are coming in have been unbelievable as well.

"They have fit in well to the group."

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