Tonali ‘took 10 minutes’ to decide to join Spurs

Club-record £100m signing Sandro Tonali took "10 minutes" to decide to join Tottenham from Newcastle after meeting manager Roberto de Zerbi at his home.

The 26-year-old said a shared passion for his boyhood club Brescia played a key role in the move.

De Zerbi grew up a Brescia fan and later played for them, while Tonali started his career there, and that connection helped pave the way for the biggest transfer in Tottenham's history.

"We spoke about Brescia, about the difficult situation facing our club," Tonali said, referring to the bankruptcy of his boyhood side following relegation to Italy's third tier.

De Zerbi texted a mutual friend during last season to ask whether Tonali might be interested in joining Tottenham and was told: "He is open."

His immediate focus was securing Premier League survival and, the day after Tottenham beat Everton to avoid relegation, De Zerbi contacted Tonali about a potential move.

Within 10 minutes, he had received a phone call from the midfielder.

A further meeting at Tonali's home, just outside Brescia, followed as talks progressed.

"Brescia is so small. I had two weeks there and met him two or three times," Tonali said.

Tonali said his connection with De Zerbi stretches back nine years to the coach's spell in charge of Sassuolo, when he wanted to sign him.

That brief reign helped launch De Zerbi's managerial career and began what Tonali described as a "mini-connection".

After their meeting this summer, however, he said he knew "everything" about his future manager.

Sources close to Tonali described how those meetings had captivated him, despite interest from clubs with far stronger recent records than Spurs, who had finished 17th the previous season, allowing Tottenham to pull off a coup.

Spurs were my best 'solution'

"Honestly, I spoke with another team [also]," Tonali revealed, but in the end the decision to join Spurs was an easy one.

"When you speak with a team, the first impression is a big thing and my impression was very positive.

"When you are happy after a 10-minute chat, it's everything, everything is perfect.

"I spoke with my wife - this was the first thing. We wanted to change our life, but not just for the city, we wanted to change everything. We spoke with two clubs."

Tonali said moving to London represented about 10% of the attraction as he wanted his family to be happy, but said football, De Zerbi and Tottenham's recruitment staff made up the other 90% of his decision.

There was also further discussion about the transfer fee, what it means for him and Newcastle, and how it effectively priced him and his family out of a move back to Italy.

"We had decided to come back in Italy but it was impossible for the money," he admitted, explaining clubs could afford his wages but not the transfer fee.

"England was our solution and we found the best solution in England for me, for my career, for my football, for my happiness, for my family. I spoke with two teams. I understood after 10, 15 minutes that Tottenham would be my next team."

At Spurs, he joins an Italian contingent within the coaching staff and links up with fellow Italy international Destiny Udogie, but he stressed the move was not motivated by any unhappiness during his time at Newcastle.

Unprompted, he said: "Eddie [Howe] was fantastic for me", adding that he wants to maintain a friendship with his former manager - who is also leaving the Magpies - and Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson.

He went on to explain that he wanted "the best deal" for Newcastle because they "deserve everything", while also praising the atmosphere at St James' Park and the passion of the club's supporters.

Although not referenced directly, Tonali served a 10-month ban for breaches of FA betting rules during his time at Newcastle.

His £100m price tag is also something Tonali admits will bring "a lot of pressure", but he insists he will continue to behave as a "normal" Tottenham player and person in his private life.

"I don't know your impression about football players like me, but honestly, I'm a normal person. When I go back to Italy, I go to my family, to my grandma, to my friends. If it is perfect for my family, it is perfect for me," he said.

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