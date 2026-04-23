Tottenham advertise sport psychologist roles

Audio By Carbonatix
Tottenham are looking to appoint a lead psychologist for their men's first team after boss Roberto de Zerbi said they need to "change the mentality".
Spurs have slipped into the Premier League's bottom three, having gone 15 league games without a win.
De Zerbi was appointed as Tottenham's third head coach of the season at the end of March, but has picked up just one point from two games.
The Italian said his job is to give the players the "right mentality" and it appears the club is taking steps to help him achieve that goal.
In an advert posted by Spurs on social media platform LinkedIn the club said they are seeking an "outstanding performance psychologist" to deliver "evidence-based psychological support to elite players".
"The role encompasses individual player support, systemic work across the coaching and performance staff, and the ongoing development of a psychologically informed performance culture throughout the team," the advert added.
"This role demands a practitioner who is credible, discreet, and highly effective in a Premier League environment, capable of building trust with players and coaches while operating with the professional rigor expected at the highest level of the game."
The club has also listed a vacancy for a sport psychologist to join its women's team.
Tottenham are 18th in the Premier League standings and two points from safety with five games left to play.
They have failed to win a home league game in 2026, with their last victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium coming against Brentford on 6 December.
After a 1-0 loss at Sunderland on 12 April, defender Micky van de Ven admitted that their form has been "mentally tough" to accept and that the players have been "suffering".
Spurs' last Premier League win came at Crystal Palace on 28 December.
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