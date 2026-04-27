Xavi Simons to miss rest of season and World Cup

Netherlands attacking midfielder Xavi Simons has said he is "heartbroken" after being ruled out for the rest of the season for relegation-battling Tottenham and this summer's World Cup because of a knee injury.

Simons was carried off on a stretcher in the second half of Tottenham's 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday with reports, external he may have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 23-year-old fell to the ground following a collision with Wolves defender Hugo Bueno and, after initially getting to his feet, went down again.

"They say life can be cruel and today it feels that way," Simons wrote in a social media post.

"My season has come to an abrupt end and I'm just trying to process it. Honestly, I'm heartbroken. None of it makes sense."

The injury to Simons comes amid Spurs fighting for Premier league survival.

Tottenham are in the relegation zone in 18th place and two points from safety with four games left.

The 2026 World Cup, which is taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, begins on 11 June, with the Netherlands starting their campaign in Group F against Japan on 14 June.

"All I've wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me … along with the World Cup," added Simons.

"Representing my country this summer … just gone. It'll take time to find peace with this, but I'll continue to be the best team-mate I can be. I have no doubt that together we'll win this fight.

"I'll walk this path now, guided by faith, with strength, with resilience, with belief, as I count down the days to getting back out there.

"Be patient with me."

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