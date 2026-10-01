Kwakye Ofosu calls Aboagye ‘neophyte and time waster’ over cocaine debate

Government Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has described senior NPP aide Dennis Miracles Aboagye as a “neophyte and a time waster” in a sharp response to his comments on Ghana’s alleged links to international cocaine trafficking.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu made the remarks in a Facebook post shared on Thursday, October 1, in response to Mr Aboagye’s criticism of the government’s handling of recent cocaine-related cases.

“You are both a neophyte and a time waster,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu wrote.

He challenged Mr Aboagye to consult people with what he described as institutional memory within the NPP before suggesting that descriptions such as “Cocaine Coast” or “Narcotics People Party” were new to Ghana.

“Ask those with institutional memory in your party if ‘Cocaine Coast’ or ‘Narcotics People Party’ are descriptions they are hearing for the first time in Ghana’s history,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu’s response follows Mr Aboagye’s earlier argument that Ghana’s recent international drug-trafficking cases had contributed to the country being labelled the “Cocaine Coast”.

Mr Aboagye had accused the government and security agencies of allowing large quantities of cocaine to pass through Ghanaian ports before being intercepted in other countries. He argued that the government should disprove the description through concrete action rather than public statements.

The government spokesperson, however, sought to place the current controversy within a broader historical context, suggesting that references linking Ghana to cocaine trafficking predate the current administration.

He cited several names associated with previous narcotics-related controversies, including MV Benjamin, Asem Dake, popularly known as the “Limping Man”, Tagor, Raymond Amankwa, Amfo Kwakye and Amoateng.

“Ask them whether names like MV Benjamin, Asem Dake (Limping man), Tagor, Raymond Amankwa, Amfo Kwakye, Amoateng etc. sound familiar,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.