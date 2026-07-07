IJM identifies sustainable funding, partnerships and data as key to combating child trafficking

International Justice Mission (IJM) has identified three key factors it says are essential to achieving lasting progress in the fight against human trafficking and child exploitation, urging Ghanaian stakeholders to consider them as they shape child protection funding priorities.

The President for IJM’s Africa and Europe Region, Andy Griffiths, outlined the framework on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Ghana’s National Justice Conference in Accra.

The conference, held under the theme “Sustainable Funding for Child Protection Against Labour Exploitation,” brought together government officials, lawmakers, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to discuss strengthening Ghana’s child protection systems.

Mr Griffiths said the first requirement for sustainable progress is consistent public investment, explaining that justice institutions need reliable funding to operate effectively beyond short-term interventions.

According to him, predictable financing allows justice systems to function consistently rather than relying on temporary support or external funding cycles.

He identified partnership across sectors as the second critical factor, stressing that protecting children from trafficking requires cooperation among government institutions, civil society organisations and survivor leaders.

Mr Griffiths said isolated efforts are insufficient in addressing the complex nature of trafficking and exploitation.

The third factor, he noted, is data-driven action, where decisions and resources are guided by evidence to ensure interventions target areas where they can have the greatest impact.

He said the approach reflects lessons from countries where stronger justice systems have contributed to measurable reductions in trafficking and violence.

“These are not abstract ideas, but practical pathways that governments have used to achieve measurable results,” he said, adding that IJM’s role is to support national leaders rather than lead reforms on their behalf.

Mr Griffiths pointed to Ghana’s Human Trafficking Fund as an existing institutional framework that demonstrates commitment to addressing trafficking, but stressed the need for adequate resources to make it fully effective.

He said the conference provides an opportunity for government, lawmakers and civil society actors to determine how best to strengthen and sustain child protection systems.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.