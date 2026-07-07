Ghana’s Human Trafficking Fund needs sustained financing to deliver on mandate — IJM

International Justice Mission (IJM) has called on the government to fully resource Ghana’s Human Trafficking Fund, describing it as a critical mechanism for supporting survivors and strengthening the country’s response to child trafficking and labour exploitation.

The President for IJM’s Africa and Europe Region, Andy Griffiths, made the call on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, while addressing participants at the National Justice Conference in Accra.

The conference, held under the theme “Sustainable Funding for Child Protection Against Labour Exploitation,” brought together government officials, civil society organisations, law enforcement agencies and survivor advocates to discuss long-term financing for child protection systems.

Mr Griffiths said Ghana’s Human Trafficking Act had established an important legal foundation through the creation of the Human Trafficking Fund, but stressed that the mechanism must be backed with adequate and predictable funding.

He described the Fund as “a visionary step” that demonstrates a commitment to moving beyond policy declarations to practical support for victims of trafficking.

According to him, the Fund represents a national commitment “not only written in law, but expressed in action,” and the priority now should be ensuring that it achieves its intended purpose.

Mr Griffiths explained that properly funded justice systems create the conditions for survivors to receive support, investigations and prosecutions to progress, and perpetrators to be held accountable.

“When justice systems are consistently resourced, survivors receive care, cases move forward and traffickers are held accountable,” he said.

He added that IJM remains committed to working with the Government of Ghana and other partners to strengthen justice systems and improve protection for vulnerable children.

The call comes as stakeholders in Ghana’s child protection sector continue discussions on improving financing, coordination and institutional capacity to address trafficking and labour exploitation.

The Human Trafficking Fund was established under Ghana’s Human Trafficking Act to support activities including victim protection, rehabilitation and other interventions aimed at combating trafficking.

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