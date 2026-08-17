Tanker drivers begin three-day strike over alleged fuel measurement inaccuracies at BOST Kumasi

Tanker drivers in the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, and Western North Regions are embarking on a three-day sit-down strike over alleged inaccuracies in measuring and monitoring metres installed at the Kumasi Depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST).

According to the drivers, the measuring meters have failed several internal tests conducted by drivers and other stakeholders, leading to consistent fuel shortages that they are forced to bear.

“We have done exercises with transporters, the National Petroleum Authority, and tanker unions, which have shown that no one siphons fuel, but the measuring machines proved otherwise,” Vice Chairman of the Association Dominic Brenya said.

He revealed that the situation is placing a significant financial burden on drivers. Mr Brenya further noted that despite the deployment of modern technologies to monitor the movement of drivers and fuel, measuring machines continue to record shortages.

The drivers believe the technology at the offloading point is either faulty or wrongly calibrated. They are calling, therefore, on stakeholders to engage the government on the matter and take immediate steps to address the challenge.

The association also raised concerns over inefficiencies in the loading systems at the Kumasi Depot. They say drivers often experience long delays due to inadequate loading facilities.

At the BOST depot, drivers are frequently forced to park their haulage trucks on the shoulders of the road due to lack of parking space.

This, they say, poses a serious threat to road users since the trucks carry flammable products. Those lucky to access the parking space provided by BOST also complained that the area is untarred and unfit for purpose.

The drivers are therefore demanding that proper sleeping spaces be provided to ensure their safety while waiting to load. They have vowed to continue the sit-down strike until their concerns are addressed by BOST, NPA and the government.

Management of BOST in Kumasi has declined to comment on the concerns, while prolonged industrial action could result in shortfalls in the supply of petroleum products to filling stations.

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