National

Firefighters battle blaze behind Amasaman China Mall

Source: adomonline.com  
  3 October 2026 5:56pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A fire outbreak has been reported at Amasaman, behind the China Mall, with personnel from four Ghana National Fire Service stations deployed to the scene.

Firefighters from Amasaman, National Headquarters, Madina and Abelemkpe are currently working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

The incident comes just days after a separate fire outbreak at a Duraplast factory in the North Industrial Area, which destroyed property and reportedly affected the livelihoods of several workers.

The cause of the latest fire, the extent of the damage and whether there are any casualties remain unclear at this time.

Emergency personnel remain at the scene as efforts continue to bring the situation under control.

Further details are expected as firefighters assess the extent of the incident and work to secure the surrounding area.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group