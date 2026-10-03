Firefighters battle blaze behind Amasaman China Mall

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire outbreak has been reported at Amasaman, behind the China Mall, with personnel from four Ghana National Fire Service stations deployed to the scene.
Firefighters from Amasaman, National Headquarters, Madina and Abelemkpe are currently working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.
The incident comes just days after a separate fire outbreak at a Duraplast factory in the North Industrial Area, which destroyed property and reportedly affected the livelihoods of several workers.
The cause of the latest fire, the extent of the damage and whether there are any casualties remain unclear at this time.
Emergency personnel remain at the scene as efforts continue to bring the situation under control.
Further details are expected as firefighters assess the extent of the incident and work to secure the surrounding area.
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