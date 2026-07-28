Massive gas leakage reported at Tema Community 7 as firefighters move in

A massive gas leak from a gas tanker has been reported at Tema Community 7, in front of the Tema Technical Institute bus stop.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has deployed firefighters from the Tema Industrial Area and Motorway Fire Stations to the scene to contain the situation and prevent any potential danger.

Motorists and residents within the community have been urged to cooperate with emergency personnel and comply with safety protocols as firefighters work to secure the area.

Authorities are advising the public to remain calm and avoid the affected location while emergency teams continue efforts to manage the leak.

Further updates are expected as firefighters and other response teams assess and contain the situation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.