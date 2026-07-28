National

Massive gas leakage reported at Tema Community 7 as firefighters move in

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  28 July 2026 3:54pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A massive gas leak from a gas tanker has been reported at Tema Community 7, in front of the Tema Technical Institute bus stop.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has deployed firefighters from the Tema Industrial Area and Motorway Fire Stations to the scene to contain the situation and prevent any potential danger.

Motorists and residents within the community have been urged to cooperate with emergency personnel and comply with safety protocols as firefighters work to secure the area.

Authorities are advising the public to remain calm and avoid the affected location while emergency teams continue efforts to manage the leak.

Further updates are expected as firefighters and other response teams assess and contain the situation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group