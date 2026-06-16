Deputy Energy Minister reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to gas-led development at West Africa Gas Summit

The Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition and Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to leveraging natural gas as a catalyst for economic growth, energy security and regional integration.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 16, he disclosed that he represented the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, at the opening ceremony of the West Africa Gas Summit (WAGS) 2026 in Accra.

According to Mr Gyan-Mensah, the summit brought together leading figures in the energy sector from across the sub-region to discuss the future of gas development and regional cooperation.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Venerable Tsatsu Tsikata, former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Chairman of WAGS 2026; Chafari Kanya Hanawa, Director General of the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA); Ed Ubong, Coordinating Director for Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative; and Alioune Gueye, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe PETROSEN.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister highlighted Ghana’s ongoing efforts to position natural gas as a transition fuel capable of supporting sustainable development and industrialisation.

“I emphasised Ghana’s ongoing commitment to making gas a transition fuel and a driving force for energy security, industrial growth, regional cooperation, job creation and better livelihoods throughout West Africa,” he stated.

Mr Gyan-Mensah noted that enhanced collaboration among West African countries remains essential to unlocking the full potential of the region’s gas resources.

He expressed optimism that discussions at the summit would strengthen partnerships and contribute to a more integrated and resilient energy sector across the sub-region.

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