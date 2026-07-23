Gov’t develops 100 mmscfd modular gas facility to create 1,000 jobs, generate $2bn

Audio By Carbonatix
The government, in partnership with the private sector, is developing a 100 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) modular gas processing facility aimed at boosting Ghana’s energy security and delivering significant economic benefits.
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced the project while presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23.
He said the initiative forms part of government’s broader strategy to expand domestic gas processing capacity, reduce fuel-related costs and create opportunities for economic growth.
Dr Forson explained that land acquisition for the project had been completed, while key preparatory activities, including environmental assessments, engineering design, financial due diligence and project structuring, were ongoing.
He said the completed project framework would be submitted to Parliament for consideration, with financial close expected before the end of 2026.
The Finance Minister projected that the facility would create nearly 1,000 jobs and generate about US$2 billion in benefits to the state over the next five years.
“The project is expected to create nearly 1,000 jobs and generate about US$2 billion in benefits to the State over the next five years,” Dr Forson told Parliament.
According to him, the expected gains would come from fuel savings, foreign exchange savings, taxes, levies and dividends, which would help increase government revenue and reduce pressure on the country’s foreign exchange resources.
Dr Forson said the project demonstrates government’s commitment to leveraging Ghana’s natural resources to support industrial development, improve energy reliability and promote economic transformation.
The facility is expected to provide a more sustainable supply of energy to businesses, industries and households while strengthening Ghana’s position in the regional energy sector.
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