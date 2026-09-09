Football

GPL 2026/27: Kotoko, Debibi United face GFA charges after opening-day draw

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  9 September 2026 11:08am
Asante Kotoko vs Debibi United
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Asante Kotoko and Debibi United have been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over an alleged breach of the Premier League regulations following their opening league fixture.

The match ended 2-2, with Debibi United securing a point in their historic first appearance in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko appeared on course for victory after taking the lead through Yakubu Dogo, but the newly promoted side twice fought back to ensure the points were shared.

However, the GFA has now opened disciplinary proceedings against both clubs over their handling of the match highlights.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to publish video highlights of the match within 48 hours after the game. The clubs have until Friday, September 11, to respond to the charges,” the FA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kotoko will now turn their attention to their next fixture, when they host Heart of Lions.

Debibi United also face another challenge against Bechem United in their next league outing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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