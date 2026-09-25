Boxing

PKO trio eye victories at Odwira Festival

Source: Joy Sports  
  25 September 2026 10:43pm
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Three PKO Boxing fighters are set to enter the ring at the Odwira Festival in Akropong, with all three having completed their weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s bouts.

Joseph “The Humble” Commodor will square off against Sani Yidana Kugblie, while Hamza Muhammad “Tank Hand” takes on John Oblitey Commey.

Juvenile boxer Rahman Lokko completes the PKO lineup and will face Benjamin Ankrah.

The fighters went through their weigh-in on Friday at the Attor Quarshie Gym in Jamestown, Accra, as preparations for the event reached the final stage.

Commodor comes into his fight with confidence after defeating Emmanuel Allotey by a fifth-round technical knockout.

Muhammad also has a victory behind him, having stopped Benya Bee in the first round at the Homowo Fight Night to register his first professional win.

Lokko, however, will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 points defeat against Prince Attor.

The PKO Boxing stable currently includes Africa Boxing League Light Heavyweight champion Prince Kamaldeen Mohammed, adding further championship experience to the outfit.

The PKO fighters will now look to translate their preparations into performances when they step into the ring in Akropong.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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