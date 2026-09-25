Newsfile to discuss EOCO-MP arrest, drug trafficking, speech arrests and $235m water debt

Audio By Carbonatix
JoyNews’ flagship current affairs programme, Newsfile, returns on Saturday, September 26, with host Samson Lardy Anyenini leading discussions on four major issues dominating Ghana’s national conversation.
EOCO chases MP: Immunity or impunity?
The first major discussion will focus on the reported confrontation involving Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
The programme will examine the circumstances surrounding the attempted arrest of the legislator and the wider constitutional questions surrounding parliamentary immunity, arrest procedures and the limits of law-enforcement powers.
The discussion will also consider whether parliamentary privileges protect MPs from arrest and how such privileges should be balanced against ongoing investigations.
Drug busts: Clergy alarm, MPs recalled – NACOC working?
Newsfile will also turn its attention to Ghana’s growing drug-trafficking concerns.
The discussion comes amid alarm over recent drug busts and calls for stronger action against narcotics trafficking. The panel will examine the role of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and whether existing measures are sufficient to tackle the growing threat.
The programme will also consider the decision to recall MPs and the broader implications of recent developments for Ghana’s security and international reputation.
Speech arrests: JM preaches restraint – nurse still caged
Another key issue will be the growing debate over arrests linked to speech and online activity.
Newsfile will examine President John Dramani Mahama’s call for restraint in dealing with speech-related cases, alongside the continued detention of a nurse whose case has generated public discussion about freedom of expression and the enforcement of laws governing online content.
The panel will explore where the line should be drawn between unlawful speech and legitimate criticism, as well as the responsibilities of law-enforcement agencies in handling such cases.
$235m water debt: $126m plant, no water – fixing the mess
The final major topic will focus on the US$235 million water debt linked to the desalination plant.
The programme will examine how Ghana came to face the substantial liability despite the plant having reportedly cost about US$126 million, and why the facility is not currently delivering the expected water supply.
The panel will discuss the circumstances surrounding the project, the financial implications for the state and possible measures to address the situation.
Joining Samson Lardy Anyenini are:
- Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah – Vice-Chair, Subsidiary Legislation Committee and member, Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament.
- Inusah Fuseini – Former MP for Tamale Central and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.
- Rev. John Ntim Fordjour – Ranking Member, Defence and Interior Committee and MP for Assin South.
- Alexander Twum-Barimah Esq. – Deputy Director-General, NACOC.
- Bobby Banson – Lawyer and lecturer, Ghana School of Law, Makola.
- Dr John Osae-Kwapong – Director, Quality Assurance and Institutional Effectiveness, Ashesi University and an institute fellow with CDD-Ghana.
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