Livestream: Newsfile examines SHS placement challenges, ECG PSP, PUWU-World Bank row and SOEs

This Saturday, September 12, JoyNews’ flagship current affairs programme, Newsfile, turns the spotlight on some of the major issues confronting Ghana’s education, energy and public enterprises.

Hosted by Samson Lardy Anyenini, the four-hour programme will examine the growing concerns over Senior High School placement, renewed tensions surrounding the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), organised labour’s confrontation with the World Bank, and questions over government’s management of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

SHS Placement challenges: 55,000 out – is the system failing children?

The programme will begin with the continuing concerns over the Senior High School placement process, with about 55,000 students reportedly left out.

As parents and students grapple with uncertainty, Newsfile will examine what is behind the situation and whether Ghana’s secondary education system has the capacity to absorb the growing demand.

Are the challenges a temporary hitch or evidence of deeper weaknesses in the placement system?

What does the situation mean for thousands of affected students and their families?

ECG PSP: TUC threatens action, PUWU takes on World Bank

The energy sector will also come under scrutiny as organised labour raises concerns over the proposed direction of ECG’s operations.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has threatened action, while the Public Utilities Workers’ Union (PUWU) takes its concerns to the World Bank.

What exactly is at stake in the ECG debate?

Could the proposed approach deliver a more efficient electricity distribution system, or does it put jobs and public ownership at risk?

And what role should the World Bank play in Ghana’s energy sector reforms?

CRC & SOEs: Government rejects 54% as IMF flags politicisation

Newsfile will further examine the controversy surrounding the Corporate Restructuring Committee (CRC) and Ghana’s State-Owned Enterprises.

The government has rejected a reported 54% figure, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns about the politicisation of SOEs.

What is driving the disagreements over the figures?

Are Ghana’s state-owned enterprises becoming more efficient, or are political considerations still influencing their management?

And what should be done to ensure that SOEs deliver value to the Ghanaian taxpayer?

These and other questions will form the basis of Saturday’s discussion as the panel brings together key voices to interrogate the facts, competing positions and implications for the country.

Newsfile airs live on Saturday, September 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon, with the programme available across JoyNews, Joy 99.7 FM and Luv 99.5 FM, as well as the programme’s digital platforms.

Watch the video below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.