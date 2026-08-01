Playback: Newsfile discussed Supreme Court rulings, Sedinam Tamakloe’s legal twist, and OSP powers

Audio By Carbonatix
This Saturday, JoyNews' flagship current affairs programme, Newsfile, discussed another compelling edition as a distinguished panel dissected some of the most consequential legal, constitutional, and governance developments shaping Ghana's national discourse.
Hosted by Samson Lardy Anyenini, the four-hour live broadcast—from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM examined landmark Supreme Court decisions, the dramatic legal developments surrounding former MASLOC CEO Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, and the constitutional implications of recent judicial pronouncements.
78 Charges Fall: Extradited fugitive Sedinam Tamakloe freed from 10-year jail sentence
The panel analysed the Court of Appeal's decision that overturned the conviction of former MASLOC Chief Executive Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, resulting in the collapse of 78 charges and the setting aside of her 10-year prison sentence after her extradition to Ghana.
The discussion explored the legal reasoning behind the judgment, its implications for the justice system, and what it means for future high-profile corruption prosecutions.
Supreme Court on CRC: Delegate system declared unconstitutional; Constitutional Review Commission report under scrutiny
Attention turned to the Supreme Court's ruling declaring aspects of the Constitutional Review Commission's delegate system unconstitutional, alongside concerns that recommendations from the Commission's report were selectively adopted.
The conversation assessed the constitutional significance of the judgment and its implications for future governance reforms and constitutional amendments.
OSP Powers Intact: Supreme Court unanimously dismisses controversial suit
The programme also examined the Supreme Court's unanimous dismissal of a suit challenging the powers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). The panel discussed the implications of the ruling for Ghana's anti-corruption architecture, prosecutorial independence, and the OSP's ongoing investigations.
The panel featured
- Gary Nimako Marfo – Director, Legal Affairs, New Patriotic Party (NPP)
- Inusah Fuseini – Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources
- Mary Awelana Addah – Executive Director, Transparency International Ghana
- Manasseh Azure Awuni – Investigative Journalist
- Oliver Barker-Vormawor – Constitutional Rights and Policy Strategy Advisor, Democracy Hub
With legal accountability, constitutional governance, and anti-corruption efforts taking centre stage, this edition promised robust analysis and spirited debate from some of the country's leading legal minds, governance experts, and public policy advocates.
Listeners and viewers can follow the discussion live on Joy 99.7 FM, Luv 99.5 FM, and the JoyNews television channel on DStv Channel 421 and GOtv Channel 125. The programme will also be available across major podcast platforms for on-demand listening.
Watch the playback below:
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