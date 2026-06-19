Events | National

Livestream: Newsfile discusses student safety and discipline, Ofori-Atta’s Green Card and big resignations

Source: David Apinga  
  19 June 2026 11:58pm
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This Saturday, 20 June 2026, JoyNews’ flagship current affairs programme, Newsfile, is set to host a formidable panel to interrogate the most pressing challenges currently gripping the nation.

Hosted by Samson Lardy Anyenini, the four-hour live broadcast—running from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM—will navigate a complex agenda ranging from institutional stability to the high-profile legal saga involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Key discussion points include:

  • The Big Resignations: A deep dive into the recent wave of departures from key public institutions and the implications for national governance.
  • Ofori-Atta Gets Green Card: An analytical review of the legal fallout and potential hurdles to extradition following reports of the former minister’s permanent US residency.
  • Student Safety & Discipline: A critical conversation on current standards and safety measures within the country's educational framework.

The panel features:

  • Kwaku Ansa-Asare: Dean, Faculty of Laws, Mountcrest University College.
  • Alfred Tuah-Yeboah: Former Deputy Attorney-General.
  • Dr. Clement Abas Apaak: MP for Builsa South and Deputy Minister for Education.
  • Gloria Ofori-Boadu: Managing Legal Practitioner, GOB Law Consult.
  • Kofi Bentil: Lawyer and Senior Vice President, IMANI-Africa.

Listeners and viewers can catch the session on Joy 99.7 FM, Luv 99.5 FM, or via the JoyNews channel on DStv 421 and GOtv 125. The programme is also available on major podcast platforms.

Below is the livestream

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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