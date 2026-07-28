Playback: Ecobank-JoyNews Financial Dialogue Series

Live: Ecobank-JoyNews Financial Dialogue Series

The inaugural Ecobank-Joy Business Financial Dialogue Series was held on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, with highlights addressing financial inclusion through digital transformation.

The event, at the Ecobank Auditorium at the bank's Head Office in Accra, brought together regulators, financial institutions, fintech operators, cybersecurity experts and industry leaders to discuss strategies for expanding access to financial services through technology.

Held under the theme "Driving Financial Inclusion Through Digital Transformation: Unlocking Access. Empowering Communities. Transforming Economies", the forum is expected to examine how innovation, digital payments and financial technology can accelerate economic growth while ensuring that underserved communities benefit from formal financial services.

Among the panellists were the Managing Director of Pan African Savings and Loans, Jacqueline Dufie Mpere; Chief Business Officer of GHIPSS, Akosua Blay; Director of Information Security at the Bank of Ghana, Daniel S. Klu; Head of Fintech and Innovation at the Bank of Ghana, Owureku Asare; CEO of MobileMoney Limited (MoMo), Shaibu Haruna; cybersecurity expert Dr Nana Kofi Annan of GCTU; Head of Cybersecurity Technology Standards at the Cyber Security Authority, Jake France; Chief Solutions Architect and Founder of Korba, Nelson Korshi Da Seglah; and Ecobank Ghana's Country Head for Consumer and Commercial Banking Products, William Nana Danso Abeam.

The discussions focused on digital financial inclusion, cybersecurity, fintech innovation, payment systems and the policy environment needed to deepen access to secure and affordable financial services.

The programme was broadcast live on Joy FM, JoyNews and Multimedia's digital platforms, enabling wider public participation in the discussions.

Watch the programme below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.