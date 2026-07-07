Ecobank joins The Build Project as official financing partner

Ecobank Ghana has been announced as the Official Financing Partner of The Build Project, Ghana’s premier home renovation and construction television series.

The partnership brings together two brands committed to empowering individuals and families with the right knowledge, tools, and financial solutions needed to achieve their dreams of owning, completing, or renovating their homes.

Produced by renowned broadcaster Lexis Bill, The Build Project follows the transformation of an abandoned property into a modern home while educating viewers on every stage of construction, from planning and budgeting to materials, technology, insurance, and finishing.

As Official Financing Partner, Ecobank will play a key role in educating audiences on the financial aspects of building and home improvement, highlighting the importance of proper financial planning and introducing solutions available to individuals looking to fund their construction and renovation projects.

Through the partnership, viewers will gain valuable insights into mortgage options, home improvement financing, and practical ways to approach one of the biggest investments many people will make in their lifetime — building a home.

Speaking on the partnership, Lexis Bill said Ecobank’s involvement addresses one of the biggest challenges faced by homeowners.

“Many people dream of building, renovating, or completing their homes, but financing is often the biggest obstacle. The Build Project is about providing practical solutions, and having Ecobank as our Official Financing Partner allows us to connect viewers with the financial education and support needed to turn their plans into reality.”

Ecobank Ghana’s participation further strengthens The Build Project’s mission of bringing together industry leaders across construction, finance, technology, and home improvement to create a complete resource platform for homeowners.

The Build Project airs on Joy Prime and Joy News, giving viewers a front-row seat into the realities of construction while connecting them with trusted experts and brands shaping the future of modern living in Ghana.

With Ecobank onboard, the journey to building better homes becomes not just a dream, but a more achievable reality.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.