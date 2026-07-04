Livestream: Newsfile discusses Accra floods and the dismissal of Justice Torkonoo’s case

JoyNews' flagship current affairs programme, Newsfile, will this Saturday, July 4, turn its attention to two major national issues, the recent devastating floods in Accra and the legal battles surrounding the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Hosted by Samson Lardy Anyenini, the four-hour live programme, which airs from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, is expected to feature in-depth discussions and expert analysis on the country's flood management challenges and recent judicial developments.

The first segment, titled "Accra Under Water: Examining the devastation, confronting institutional failure and the painful lack of lessons since June 3, 2015 – A Newsfile Special," will assess the widespread destruction caused by the latest floods, examine the response of state institutions and explore why recurring flooding continues to plague the capital more than a decade after the June 3 disaster.

The programme will also discuss the implications of recent court decisions dismissing all legal challenges against the removal process involving former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo under the theme "All Justice Torkornoo removal cases dismissed: Justice served?" Panelists are expected to analyse the legal and constitutional issues arising from the rulings and their implications for Ghana's judiciary.

The discussions are expected to provide viewers with expert perspectives on two of the country's most topical issues, while offering insights into possible policy and institutional reforms.

Watch the live show below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.