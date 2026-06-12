Playback: Newsfile discussed Wontumi’s plea deal, Sedina Tamakloe’s woes, Afari Hospital standoff, Mahama rating

Audio By Carbonatix
Newsfile discussed some issues currently dominating public discourse, including the plea bargain involving Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), developments surrounding former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe, the impasse at Afari Military Hospital, and recent assessments of President John Mahama’s administration.
The programme, hosted by Samson Lardy Anyenini, featured a panel comprising James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr., Bernard Bediako Baidoo, Arthur Kobina Kennedy, Justice Yankson, and Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.
The discussion examined the legal, political and governance implications of the issues, with particular attention to the controversy over the reported plea deal involving Chairman Wontumi, the status of Sedinam Tamakloe’s legal troubles, and concerns raised over healthcare administration at Afari.
The programme aired from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on JoyNews, Joy 99.7 FM and affiliated platforms.
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