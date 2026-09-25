Politics

Poverty, illiteracy driving acceptance of vote-buying among women – Damongo Queen Mother

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  25 September 2026 6:48pm
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Queen Mother of the Damongo Traditional Area, Alijata Haruna, has attributed the acceptance of vote-buying among some women in the Savannah Region to poverty, illiteracy and limited employment opportunities.

Speaking at the “Democracy Is Not For Sale” forum in Damongo, organised by JoyNews on Friday, September 25, she said economic hardship makes some women more willing to accept money and other items offered by political actors during election periods.

She was responding to a question about why some voters regard cash received during elections as a normal gesture, despite concerns that such inducements could influence their voting decisions.

According to Alijata Haruna, the immediate economic needs of some women can make it difficult for them to reject such offers.

“I think one of the issues or the fundamental issue is about the poverty level of the women and then also the illiteracy rate. Over here [in Savannah Region] we have high illiteracy rate of women. So I think all those cloths and the hundred cedis to persuade me to vote for him or her, I don't think that I should refuse because I need it, because I really need it.

So definitely that is some of the fundamental factors that contribute to those things. It's about our illiteracy rates and also the poverty level of women and employment issues.”

She said addressing the underlying socio-economic conditions affecting women would be important in tackling the acceptance of vote-buying.

The “Democracy Is Not For Sale” forum forms part of efforts to encourage public discussion on electoral integrity and the factors that can undermine the democratic process.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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