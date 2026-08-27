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World Bank’s Ghana poverty findings vindicate our April 2026 wellbeing report – APL

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  27 August 2026 2:51pm
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The Africa Policy Lens (APL) says findings from the World Bank's 10th Ghana Economic Update have vindicated its April 2026 Ghana Wellbeing Tracker report, which concluded that Ghana was “stabilising but not yet thriving.”

The World Bank, at the launch of its latest Economic Update in August 2026, disclosed that 56.4% of Ghanaians remain in poverty, despite strong economic growth in 2025, sharp disinflation and improved macroeconomic indicators.

The Bank's Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone said the institution had identified a clear disconnect between headline economic growth and household living conditions, with growth concentrated in sectors with limited capacity to create jobs, while spatial disparities continue to widen.

In Policy Brief No. 1 for August 2026, APL said the World Bank's conclusions closely align with findings from its Ghana Wellbeing Tracker, published four months earlier.

The APL Ghana Wellbeing Tracker, released in April 2026, put Ghana's overall Ghana Wellbeing Index (GWI) at 58.5 out of 100, indicating that the country had moved beyond acute economic distress but remained in the fragile-to-neutral range, with a large proportion of households still experiencing significant hardship.

The Tracker measures how economic conditions are experienced at the household level, including the cost of living, employment and income security, income trends, local business conditions and financial resilience.

It concluded that Ghana's economic recovery had not yet reached households in a broad-based manner.

“Both the World Bank and APL therefore arrive, through different analytical routes, at the same broad proposition: macroeconomic recovery has advanced faster than household economic recovery,” the APL brief, released on Thursday, August 27, stated.

According to APL, the two assessments use different methodologies and should not be treated as measuring the same outcome. However, it said the convergence of their findings was significant and reinforced the emerging policy challenge of “recovery without broad-based welfare gains.”

APL added that the World Bank's latest poverty figure provides independent international support for its earlier assessment that Ghana's principal challenge is no longer simply achieving macroeconomic stabilisation, but ensuring that stabilisation translates into jobs, purchasing power, income security and tangible improvements in everyday living standards.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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