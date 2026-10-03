‘We are waiting for the delegates’ – NPP explains delay in voting at Kumasi conference

Audio By Carbonatix
The Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Danquah Smith Buttey, has attributed the delay in the commencement of voting at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi to the late arrival of delegates.
Speaking at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 3, Mr Buttey said voting would begin once the required number of delegates had arrived at the venue.
“We are waiting for the delegates. They are not here. So, if 1/3 of them comes then we start.”
When asked what was causing the delay, the Acting National Chairman said he could not give a specific reason, noting that the delegates were still at their various locations.
“I don't know. They are there at their various places.”
Mr Buttey was also asked about allegations that some candidates were still engaging delegates on the day of the election, potentially contributing to the delay.
He dismissed the suggestion as unusual, saying such engagements had been a feature of the party’s internal elections.
“It has always been so. This is not new.”
The NPP’s National Delegates Conference and national officers’ elections are being held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, with 7,163 delegates expected to participate in the exercise.
The conference includes the consideration of proposed constitutional amendments, followed by the election of the party’s national officers.
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