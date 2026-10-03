Drug fight will yield results as Mahama steps up action – Dzimega

Lawyer and member of the NDC Communications Team, Theophilus Dzimega Jr., says President John Mahama’s proactive approach to tackling drug trafficking will produce results in the coming days.

He said the government has begun taking measures to confront the growing drug menace, following recent seizures of large consignments linked to Ghana.

Speaking on Newsfile, Mr Dzimega said the President had already engaged the country’s security leadership on the issue and was being briefed on measures being implemented.

“The President’s proactive nature to confront this head-on, I think, should be commended, and I think the fruits will yield for us to see.”

Mr Dzimega also defended Ghana’s law enforcement agencies against suggestions that the scale of recent drug seizures meant they were failing in their duties.

He pointed to several drug consignments intercepted within Ghana, arguing that such seizures demonstrate that agencies including the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) are actively working to disrupt trafficking networks.

He acknowledged that some individuals may be facing prosecution in connection with recent cases but said authorities must also focus on what measures should follow the arrests and seizures.

Mr Dzimega further argued that the fight against drug trafficking should not be reduced to partisan politics, stressing that the problem has affected successive governments.

“This is a nationalistic thing. We need to face head-on. It is not because NDC is in government, NPP is in government today.”

He cited previous drug-related cases under different administrations, including the MV Benjamin case, to emphasise that Ghana’s drug trafficking challenge predates the current government.

Mr Dzimega also said law enforcement personnel were operating under difficult conditions and deserved recognition for their efforts to intercept illicit drugs.

He maintained that the government’s ongoing interventions would become clearer in the coming days as the measures being implemented begin to produce results.

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