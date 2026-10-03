NPP delegates, not social media, will decide election winners – Miracles Aboagye

Aspirant for the National Director of Communications position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has downplayed predictions by political analyst Musah Dankwah on the likely winners in the party’s national officers’ elections.

According to Mr Aboagye, the predictions are largely based on names already being discussed on social media and do not necessarily reflect the views of the delegates who will cast their ballots.

Speaking ahead of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, he said the outcome of the elections would ultimately be determined by the delegates.

“It is easy for anybody to predict most of the elections. We don't need Musa Danquah. Musa Danquah is basically mentioning the names that all the NPP people have been mentioning on social media.”

Mr Aboagye said Mr Dankwah’s predictions do not appear to be based on direct engagements with the delegates who will vote.

“The delegates who are voting they are here. Musa Danquah hasn't spoken to anybody. He has been engaging the social media conversation, and then he will engage what all of us are saying, then he will make some extrapolations and put some something out. That's all. Nothing extraordinary.”

He, however, said the predictions would not affect his focus ahead of the elections.

Mr Aboagye also stressed that the party needed leaders capable of executing their respective responsibilities, rather than leaders chosen based on predictions.

“He knows my position on him. We are looking for leaders that can execute the job. And ultimately the party people will decide who should be the leader.”

He said regardless of who emerges victorious, all contestants would have to unite behind the eventual winners and work towards the interests of the party.

“Whoever they decide we'll all rally around and work for the party.”

The NPP is holding its National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, where delegates are expected to elect national officers for nine positions. A total of 7,163 delegates are expected to participate in the exercise.

The Electoral Commission is supervising the elections, which form part of the party’s internal reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.

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