Akufo-Addo giving Bawumia space to assert himself as NPP leader – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Audio By Carbonatix
A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, says former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is giving the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the space to establish himself as the leader of the party.
According to him, there is no doubt that Dr Bawumia now occupies the NPP’s leadership position and commands the support of the party.
“I think Bawumia should be given the space to assert himself as the leader of the party. And I think that’s what Akufo-Addo is doing,” Mr Otchere-Darko said.
His comments come amid discussions about the relationship between the former president and Dr Bawumia, who served as his Vice President from 2017 to 2025.
Mr Otchere-Darko dismissed suggestions of tension between the two, describing their relationship as “excellent.”
He said the dynamics have changed since the 2024 presidential election, when Dr Bawumia contested the presidency as the NPP’s candidate after serving as Vice President under Mr Akufo-Addo.
Mr Otchere-Darko noted that the former president did not publicly endorse Dr Bawumia during the party’s 2024 presidential primary.
“In 2024, did he endorse his vice president? No. Did he publicly endorse it?” he asked.
He said Dr Bawumia now has the political space to lead the NPP following his election as the party’s flagbearer.
“There’s no doubt that Bawumia is now the leader of the party. There’s no doubt whether the constitutional amendment goes through or not. And there’s no doubt that he commands the support of the party,” he said.
Bawumia and NPP executive elections
On the ongoing NPP national executive elections, Mr Otchere-Darko rejected suggestions that Dr Bawumia is backing specific candidates for the various positions.
“I have spoken to Dr Bawumia. He wants national executives that will support him deliver,” he said.
He explained that Dr Bawumia has relationships with the various candidates contesting the positions but said the final decision should be left to the delegates.
“But we leave it to the wisdom of the delegates to take a decision,” he said.
Mr Otchere-Darko also dismissed suggestions that any candidate who wins a position could work against the party’s interests ahead of the 2028 general election.
“I really don’t think that anyone can say that there’s any candidate who will not support the party for 2028 if they were to win,” he said.
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