National

Government just put a spin on SIGA report – Miracles Aboagye

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  5 September 2026 10:14am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

NPP Communications Director hopeful Dennis Miracles Aboagye has accused the government of putting a political spin on the latest State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) report by presenting reported profits by state-owned enterprises as evidence of a dramatic turnaround in their performance.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 5, Mr Abogye said the narrative surrounding the report began with the Minister of Government Communications and quickly spread across the media, creating the impression that state institutions had achieved an unprecedented transformation.

“The first post on this media report came from the Government Communications Minister. He started this whole spin,” Mr Aboagye said.

He added, “Within 30 minutes, all media houses were flying news cards and talking about accepting 19 billion cedis profits, which is supposed to be a dramatic turnaround of these state institutions that we know have fundamental reform structural issues.”

Mr Aboagye questioned whether institutions with longstanding structural challenges could realistically have been transformed within one year.

“Anybody that is going to do politics will tell you that there is no way that from January 7, 2025, to December 2025, we would have turned around COCOBOD and their issues,” he said.

He argued that where an institution such as COCOBOD suddenly reports a significant profit, the immediate response should be to investigate the source of the profit rather than automatically celebrate it as evidence of a turnaround.

“So, if COCOBOD is making profit, we slow down and we query the source of that profit,” he said.

Mr Aboagye also questioned the treatment of surpluses recorded by some institutions, particularly entities that receive public funds for specific programmes.

“Institutions who have received direct tax money to distribute to Ghanaian citizens who are beneficiaries, like YEE and COO, were now being quoted of making profit because money that were given to them, for them to pay Ghanaian beneficiaries, which they did not need or should pay them,” he said.

He criticised what he described as the celebration of unspent public funds as a sign of institutional efficiency.

“That is what is different. That is all,” he said.

Mr Aboagye stressed that the reported profitability of state-owned enterprises was not a new phenomenon and argued that the latest figures should have been placed in the context of previous SIGA reports.

“Before 2025, this report, the previous report had 35 SOEs making profit. It is not as if this is the first time these SOEs are making profit,” he said.

“It is not. You are the one who has created this conversation for yourself.”

According to him, the more useful exercise would have been to examine the performance of individual institutions and determine what had changed from one year to another.

“What we would have done now is that we would have gone into the organizations one by one, and now begin to ask, ‘Oh, what have you done differently? This is amazing. What are the issues?’” he said.

Instead, he argued, the government drew national attention to the aggregate figure.

“But you quickly brought everybody into the microphone and the lenses on everyone now,” Mr Aboagye said.

Mr Aboagye also challenged the interpretation of the reported GH¢19 billion figure, arguing that a significant portion did not necessarily represent profits generated through improved operations.

“Your own report says that, no, no, no, no. Even though I am telling you that we have made 19 billion, 6.5 billion of that money are just surpluses,” he said.

He argued that such surpluses could in some cases indicate that institutions had not fully utilised funds allocated to them.

“It means that those institutions actually may have underperformed,” he said.

“Because monies that were given to them for them to use to do their work and give us resources for the future, they left it in the bank.”

According to Aboagye, the accumulation of such funds is not necessarily a new development.

“And this is not new anyway. Almost every year it happens. It's not new. It's not new,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group