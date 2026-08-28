No politician can beat Bawumia in 2028 if voters focus on issues – Miracles Aboagye

NPP communications director hopeful Dennis Miracles Aboagye is confident that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be defeated in the 2028 presidential election if Ghanaian voters focus on the issues affecting their lives.

Mr Aboagye said the 2028 election would be determined largely by the solutions presidential candidates offer to the challenges confronting the country at the time.

He argued that Ghanaian voters had become more sophisticated and were increasingly assessing political candidates based on issues rather than party colours.

“When people are going to vote, they vote for the roads they don’t have. They vote for the schools they don’t have,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM.

Mr Aboagye said professionals and workers across different sectors would similarly assess candidates based on what they believed would improve their lives.

“The teacher is going to cast his vote based on what he thinks will benefit him. The nurse, the architect, the trotro driver, the taxi driver, all these people, they are going to get up in the morning to go and cast their vote, not because of the colours,” he stated.

According to him, the central question for voters in 2028 would be which candidate had credible solutions to the challenges facing the country.

“That is why I am of the opinion, and I’m very convinced in that opinion, that in 2028, it’s not about what you did right or what you did wrong,” Mr Aboagye said.

“It’s about who are the people coming to us to ask us for our votes. Now, amongst all the people asking for our vote, who amongst them is proposing solutions that address the challenges we face as of 2028?”

Mr Aboagye said voters would compare the competing presidential candidates and determine which of them offered solutions they believed could provide relief.

He maintained that the electorate would not necessarily vote for a candidate solely on the basis of the performance of the political party that candidate represented.

“They are going to put Dr Mahamudu Bawumia here, and put any other person also vying for president, and see who is telling us the things that will give us relief,” he said.

He further urged voters not to allow political rhetoric and distractions to shift attention away from the substantive issues confronting the country.

“And that, for me, is why we should not allow any politician, especially those in government, to create a facade and continuously distract us from paying attention to the issues,” he said.

Mr Aboagye was emphatic that Dr Bawumia would emerge victorious if voters concentrated on the issues rather than political distractions.

“I can tell you, if the Ghanaian voter should focus on the issues and pay attention, no politician can beat Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2028 elections,” he stated.

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