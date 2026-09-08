Bawumia mourns Anbariya Sunni leader Sheikh Saeed Abubakari

Former Vice President and NPP flagbearer for the 2028 presidential election, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has mourned the passing of Sheikh Saeed Abubakari, leader of the Anbariya Sunni Community in Tamale.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 8, Dr Bawumia said he received the news of the Islamic scholar’s death with sadness, describing him as a “towering figure in Islamic scholarship in Ghana” whose life was dedicated to teaching, preaching and providing moral guidance to the Anbariya community.

Dr Bawumia said Sheikh Saeed Abubakari was an erudite scholar of Islamic sciences who played a significant role in promoting education and religious knowledge.

He also credited the late Sheikh with leading the transformation of the Anbariya Institute into “a center of excellence.”

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and indeed, to Him we will return,” Dr Bawumia wrote, as he paid tribute to the late Islamic leader and reflected on his contribution to scholarship and the Anbariya community.

The former Vice President expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family and members of the Anbariya Sunni Community, praying for Allah’s mercy and eternal rest for Sheikh Saeed Abubakari.

“May Allah grant him jannah,” he added.

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