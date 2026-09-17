Klopp wants to ‘reclaim’ flag amid German elections

New Germany coach Jurgen Klopp says his team can help ensure "national pride is not entrusted to the wrong people" after a recent far-right election victory.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won 43.8% of the vote in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, falling just short of securing an absolute majority in the regional parliament.

The anti-immigration party also expects strong results in elections on Sunday in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Speaking at a news conference to announce his first squad, Klopp stressed he is not a political "expert" but added: "We had an election where some people may have thought it was OK, while others were saying, 'my God, what is happening here?'

"From my perspective as a sportsman, I can say that I would very much like to reclaim the flag for myself, for all of us.

"I want it so that when someone waves it, no one thinks: 'What is wrong with you?' Instead, I want people to understand: You are happy and realise how lucky you were to be born, grow up, or move to this wonderful country."

No far-right party has controlled a German state since World War Two, when the ruling Nazi party carried out the Holocaust.

"I do not want to entrust national pride to the wrong people," said Klopp, who prefers the term "positive patriotism" to "national pride", which he fears can be misunderstood.

The former Liverpool boss added: "I can be proud to be German while also being open-minded and diverse, and kind and friendly."

Klopp also said it was more important that the country had enough doctors and caregivers but said football can "foster a sense of community, so that people can truly feel the power of sport".

Who is in the Germany squad?

Klopp named 16 uncapped players in a 44-man squad for four upcoming Nations League matches over the space of two weeks.

A group of 24 players will be available against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on 24 September and at home to Greece in Augsburg three days later.

Most of those players will then return to their clubs while the other 20 players will join the group before Germany face Serbia in Munich on 1 October and Greece in Thessaloniki on 4 October.

The first group includes Premier League trio Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Kevin Schade (Brentford) and Anton Stach (Leeds), while Jamal Musiala is selected after twice collapsing during pre-season games for Bayern Munich.

Brentford's Vitaly Janelt has received his first call-up as part of the second group, which also includes Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) and Malick Thiaw (Newcastle).

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Antonio Rudiger retired from international duty after Germany's second-round exit against Paraguay at this summer's World Cup.

That led to the departure of coach Julian Nagelsmann and the subsequent appointment of Klopp, who had been serving as Red Bull's global head of soccer.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.