Wedding venue fire kills at least 22 in DR Congo

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 22 people have died, and several others have sustained injuries after a fire swept through a wedding venue in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday.
The blaze occurred during a wedding reception at a building in the city’s Lingwala community, according to the area’s Mayor, Norbert Mushinga, a Turkish media organisation, AA, reported.
Mr Mushinga said the provisional death toll stood at 22 following an inspection of the scene.
He explained that panic engulfed the venue as guests struggled to reach the emergency exit.
Several injured people were taken to health facilities across Kinshasa for treatment, while property inside the building was also destroyed.
Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the fire, although an electrical fault is suspected.
Following the incident, Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani instructed provincial governors nationwide to immediately inspect venues used for public gatherings.
He also ordered the closure of establishments found to be operating in breach of safety requirements.
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