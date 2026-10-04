Tiwa Savage accepts Teni’s fight challenge

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage has accepted a fight challenge from fellow singer and entertainer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni.
Teni had issued the challenge in a video shared on her Instagram page, captioning it: “Mama!!! Make we fight @tiwasavage. 3 billion later, I go apologise for outside the boxing ring.”
Tiwa Savage responded moments later, accepting the challenge with a brief caption: “Pick a date.”
The challenge comes less than 72 hours after former Big Brother Naija housemate Phyna defeated Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing in a celebrity boxing match.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Cryptocurrency regulation: BoG, SEC must collaborate closely to align risk assessments – IMF
1 hour
-
Congo’s Ebola outbreak has killed more than 4,000, government data shows
1 hour
-
Ethiopian rebel forces withdraw from Tigray regional capital
1 hour
-
All set for 7th Ghana Credit Excellence Awards 2026 on October 10
1 hour
-
Why pastors may not be seen – or heard – preaching on buses for much longer
2 hours
-
Oil slips as Middle East crude exports rise, G7 to release stocks
2 hours
-
France to step up Ebola funding in Congo amid resurgence fears, minister says
2 hours
-
Djokovic beats Zverev to reach China Open semis
2 hours
-
Brazil election goes to run-off as right-wing Flávio Bolsonaro wins first round
2 hours
-
Modric ‘ashamed’ of Croatia’s ‘catastrophic night’
2 hours
-
Klopp’s mixed start continues as Germany held
3 hours
-
The job interview question you don’t have to answer
3 hours
-
Trump unveils ‘Super Intelligence Force’ to oversee AI policy
3 hours
-
Zirkzee gives Netherlands win as van Dijk joins 100 club
3 hours
-
Haaland injury worry as Norway lose in Portugal
3 hours