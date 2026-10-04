Tiwa Savage accepts Teni’s fight challenge

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage has accepted a fight challenge from fellow singer and entertainer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni.

Teni had issued the challenge in a video shared on her Instagram page, captioning it: “Mama!!! Make we fight @tiwasavage. 3 billion later, I go apologise for outside the boxing ring.”

Tiwa Savage responded moments later, accepting the challenge with a brief caption: “Pick a date.”

The challenge comes less than 72 hours after former Big Brother Naija housemate Phyna defeated Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing in a celebrity boxing match.

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