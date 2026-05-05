Don Jazzy made me believe talent is unlimited – Tiwa Savage

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Singer Tiwa Savage has opened up about her transition from R&B to Afrobeats after returning to Nigeria in 2012, revealing that it was challenging initially.
Inspired by the growth of the Nigerian music industry, Savage, who started her career abroad as a backup singer for artists such as George Michael and Mary J, moved back to Nigeria and signed with Mavin Records.
In a recent interview with TVC, the ‘Kele Kele Love’ crooner said she was able to transition seamlessly from R&B to Afrobeats because her former label boss, Don Jazzy, made her believe talent is unlimited.
She explained that the Mavin boss convinced her that she could achieve anything if she focused on it.
“It was difficult for me to transition from R&B to street sounds. But when I was at Mavin Records, Don Jazzy opened my mind to so many different things. He made me believe that talent was not limited, that I could do anything if I really focused on it.
“He took me out of that R&B bubble and introduced me to other sounds,” she explained.
Savage said she didn’t regret returning to Nigeria and transitioning from R&B to Afrobeats.
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