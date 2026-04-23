Music

Don Jazzy reveals his problem with Ayra Starr, other Gen Z artists

Source: Daily Post  
  23 April 2026 4:32am
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Ace music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has revealed his major challenge with dealing with Gen Z artists under his record label.

Speaking in an episode of the Who’s In The House podcast, the Mavin Records boss lamented that his major challenge with dealing with Gen Z artists is their reluctance to promote their music passionately on their social media pages.

He explained that many Gen Z artists are adamant about flooding their pages with their musical content because they are more concerned with the aesthetics of their social media.

Don Jazzy disclosed that the issue sometimes causes disagreement between him and his artists, especially the established ones.

“I fight with my artists all the time because of their reluctance to post their musical content on their social media pages. I’m also fighting with my niece, who is into entertainment, for the same issue.

“I don’t know who told Gen Z that it is not okay to post your work excessively on social media. They want to keep a clean page and don’t want to post or promote themselves. Especially Ayra Starr, who will tell me it’s imposter syndrome,” he lamented.

The music executive urged artists to always showcase their work online whenever possible.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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