Don Jazzy reveals his problem with Ayra Starr, other Gen Z artists

Audio By Carbonatix
Ace music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has revealed his major challenge with dealing with Gen Z artists under his record label.
Speaking in an episode of the Who’s In The House podcast, the Mavin Records boss lamented that his major challenge with dealing with Gen Z artists is their reluctance to promote their music passionately on their social media pages.
He explained that many Gen Z artists are adamant about flooding their pages with their musical content because they are more concerned with the aesthetics of their social media.
Don Jazzy disclosed that the issue sometimes causes disagreement between him and his artists, especially the established ones.
“I fight with my artists all the time because of their reluctance to post their musical content on their social media pages. I’m also fighting with my niece, who is into entertainment, for the same issue.
“I don’t know who told Gen Z that it is not okay to post your work excessively on social media. They want to keep a clean page and don’t want to post or promote themselves. Especially Ayra Starr, who will tell me it’s imposter syndrome,” he lamented.
The music executive urged artists to always showcase their work online whenever possible.
Latest Stories
-
Mahama reaffirms commitment to fair development after meeting Eastern Regional House of Chiefs
7 seconds
-
Pension funds must be redirected to drive Africa’s growth – Absa CEO
3 minutes
-
Shut colleges if teachers can’t be employed – TTAG issues stark warning to gov’t
6 minutes
-
GIS sweeps Kumasi streets, arrests 606 undocumented migrants in dawn operation
8 minutes
-
Refuse rural posting, lose your slot – Health Minister warns doctors
11 minutes
-
Church of Pentecost invests GH¢26.5m in education to boost human capital
14 minutes
-
Prempeh College chases GH¢1m compensation over Sofoline Interchange land
17 minutes
-
Galamsey is ‘economic sabotage’ threatening Ghana’s survival – Church of Pentecost
20 minutes
-
Galamsey draining tanker workforce – NPA raises concern over driver exodus
23 minutes
-
Cut fuel supply to galamsey operators now – Coalition petitions NPA
36 minutes
-
Shippers to save GH¢800m as container charges are capped, GUTA welcomes move
40 minutes
-
Gov’t directs Newmont, AngloGold, Zijin to shift mining ops to local firms by December – Sources
41 minutes
-
Tensions rise in Mthatha as residents plan anti-foreigner protest; Ghanaians in SA urged to stay indoors
46 minutes
-
Don Jazzy reveals his problem with Ayra Starr, other Gen Z artists
50 minutes
-
Women. Power. Politics.
60 minutes