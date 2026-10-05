Bellamy bemoans new schedule after Denmark loss

Craig Bellamy suggested the new four-match international window had counted against Wales after Sunday's Nations League defeat against Denmark.

His side failed to build on Thursday's win over Norway, as they were deservedly beaten by a second-half Rasmus Hojlund penalty.

It was the third loss in four games played within 10 days as part of the newly extended international break.

Head coach Bellamy said his injury-hit squad paid the price for the heavy workload he feels benefits the bigger nations and "puts a real stress" on countries like Wales.

"Physically, I completely agree with the ones who don't like [the new window]. It makes no sense," he added.

"Four games at this type of level… for the other nations, we know who they are because I was in the room when they all voted for it.

"I was one of the ones who wasn't [voting for it], because we know it's a complete disadvantage to us."

Traditionally, international sides have played six games across three windows - all of which have featured two fixtures - in September, October and November.

But for the first time this year, the September and October breaks were merged.

Wales' hopes of coping with the new schedule were not helped by a string of injuries, with stars such as Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Dylan Lawlor and Harry Wilson missing the entire camp and David Brooks dropping out of the squad after defeat by Portugal in the opening game.

Bellamy said Dan James was not fit enough to play against Denmark after he was left on the bench at the Cardiff City Stadium, and acknowledged Ben Davies probably should have been rested after he was withdrawn late on.

"If we have a few injuries, which we had more than one or two, they miss four games," said Bellamy.

"We can deal with two, do you understand? And then the squad will get really tested. The intensity of the squad, the athleticism, really I think [the four-game break] is designed for the elites.

"[They can] say, we can go, we can go, we can turn over these games really, really quickly and we can change, we can change [the team] like for like because we have the numbers. So, it puts a real stress on a lot of us."

Wales have three points from their first four games in this Nations League campaign

Ward did 'incredibly' to keep it level before penalty

Wales rarely looked like scoring against Denmark, who came close to breaking the deadlock on a couple of occasions before Hjolund's 75th-minute winner.

"On Thursday [against Norway] we were on the front foot so we're able to shorten distance," Bellamy added.

"Today, we just couldn't work it well enough, couldn't get the energy up enough to be able to have a bigger say in the game."

Danny Ward made fine saves from Hojlund and Gustav Isaksen to keep Wales level but it was the goalkeeper's error, and foul, which led to the penalty.

Bellamy, though, suggested the game had not swung on Ward's mistake, adding: "Obviously it's the decisive moment, but he made two incredible saves before that.

"I thought Denmark with the physicality were able to just crank it a little bit. You see their runs are really menacing, so I felt they were knocking on the door. He did incredibly well to keep it 0-0 to that time."

Despite defeat, Wales climbed to third in Nations League Group A4 courtesy of their head-to-head record against Norway after the Norwegians were beaten 2-1 in Portugal.

Wales play Norway in Oslo next month before completing the campaign with a home game against Portugal three days later.

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