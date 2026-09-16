Denmark, Ghana must deepen green industrial partnership  

The Head of Economic Diplomacy and Trade at the Danish Embassy, Jorgen Bollesen, has called for stronger cooperation with Ghana to accelerate sustainable industrialisation and help Ghanaian industries gain and maintain access to premium global markets.

He said the partnership between the two countries could be strengthened through practical initiatives focused on green production, industrial efficiency and value addition.

Mr Bollesen made the call at this year’s Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition dialogue on the Sustainable African Value Initiative (SAVI).

The Summit is under the theme, "Advancing Industrial Sustainability for Global Market Access."

He said Denmark viewed the green transition not as an economic burden but as a major driver of modern industrial competitiveness.

“Today, global market access requires more than just high-quality products. It demands green integrity,” he said, pointing to increasingly stringent European regulations and changing consumer preferences.

According to the Danish side, sustainable production was fast becoming a baseline requirement for participation in global trade, creating an opportunity for Ghana to increase its share of international markets.

He identified key areas for closer Ghana-Denmark cooperation, including accelerating industrial decarbonisation, improving water-sector management and industrial efficiency, expanding the transition to green energy, and adding value to locally sourced products.

Mr Bollesen highlighted Denmark’s approach to engagement with African countries, stressing mutual interests, shared ambitions and commercial investment.

He urged participants at the forum to use the platform to develop green financing opportunities, corporate alliances and regulatory frameworks needed to support sustainable industrial development.

The call, he stressed, was due to the growing pressure on industries globally to reduce their environmental impact while meeting international standards for production and trade.

“Together, we can prove that sustainable industrialisation is the most viable path to shared global prosperity,” he said.

Mrs Debora Amoah-Awuah, Climate and Sustainability Expert, urged businesses to strengthen their supply chains, diversify sources of raw materials and prepare for disruptions as global economic and geopolitical conditions continue to change.

She said companies could no longer afford to wait until a crisis occurred before putting contingency measures in place, stressing the need for businesses to anticipate risks and develop alternative sources of supply.

Assistant Project Officer of SAVI, Ms Natasha K. Eyiah, said the initiative was designed to help companies develop a sustainability baseline and relevant metrics, as well as a clear sustainability strategy and action plan.

She announced a six-month support programme aimed at helping businesses strengthen their sustainability practices, improve competitiveness and prepare for emerging environmental and regulatory requirements.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries, Seth Twum-Akwaboah, urged businesses to invest in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices as a strategic requirement for remaining competitive and accessing international markets.

He said ESG had increasingly become an important component of corporate reporting and business transactions, particularly as companies sought to expand their operations and engage international partners.

The Chief Executive Officer of Home Foods Limited, Madam Felicia Twumasi, expressed concerns over the challenges facing businesses and investors, particularly access to financing, investment recovery and the ability of local enterprises to participate effectively in the global economy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.