Music

Intelligent content no longer works in Nigeria – Tekno

Source: Daily Post  
  4 October 2026 11:40pm
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Afrobeats singer Austine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno Miles, has defended the controversial “brain-rot content” trend, otherwise called Olodo Uprising, claiming it is more entertaining than intellectual content.

Speaking in a recent interview with Yanga FM Lagos, the ‘Pana’ crooner claimed that intellectual content no longer works in Nigeria.

He said comedy and entertainment has never been about intelligence, stressing that Nigerians love Nollywood comic legends Nkem Owo aka Osuofia and John Okafor aka Mr Ibu because they were goofy and not for their intelligence.

Tekno said, “Intellectual no dey work again. Wetin I go do with your intellect? I can watch Carter Efe for hours and just be laughing at him just being goofy because that’s interesting. Back in the day, when you dey watch Osuofia and Mr Ibu, wetin make you been like them? No be the mumu wey dem dey mumu?”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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