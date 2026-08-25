‘Mature’ Danlad ready to make impact after Kotoko return

Audio By Carbonatix
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad is returning to the club with added experience and maturity after spending the last two seasons away from the Porcupine Warriors.
The 23-year-old is one of 12 new signings made by Kotoko during the summer transfer window as the club prepares for the new Ghana Premier League season.
Danlad rejoined Kotoko from Ethiopian side Coffee SC on a two-year deal.
“I always had the dream that I would definitely return," he told the club's media.
“I went out of the country and the kind of experience [I have had], definitely there's going to be a lot of changes personally and also in terms of playing.
“We are growing and we are getting matured in the game.”
Danlad previously played an important role in Kotoko's Ghana Premier League title-winning campaign during the 2021/22 season.
His return could come as early as August 28, when Kotoko face rivals Hearts of Oak in the third edition of the Democracy Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
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