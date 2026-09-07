Heavy pitch, intense heat made Kotoko draw physically demanding – Eric Tinkler

Asante Kotoko head coach Eric Tinkler believes the heavy pitch and intense heat contributed to the physical demands of his side’s 2-2 draw with newly promoted Debibi United in their Ghana Premier League opener.

Kotoko took an early lead through Yakubu Dogo, who calmly finished after receiving a well-weighted pass from Herbert Gyau.

The Porcupine Warriors carried their advantage into the break, but Debibi United responded strongly in the second half.

Richard Owusu levelled the score with a powerful free-kick before completing his brace in the 73rd minute to put the home side 2-1 ahead.

Kotoko, however, fought back to earn a point, with Gyau finding the equaliser in the 79th minute following a goalmouth scramble.

Speaking after the game, Tinkler said the playing conditions took a toll on both teams.

“I could see their legs were dead. Not only our legs, their legs. And yes, the pitch is heavy, the pitch is thick,” Tinkler said.

The South African coach, who has played on similar surfaces, explained how such pitches can quickly affect players physically.

“I’ve played on pitches like that, and it’s hard, because it starts affecting your calves, your thighs, your hamstrings. They start going very, very quickly.”

Tinkler also expressed concern about the intense heat and the lack of a water break during the match.

“And then the intense heat, the dehydration starts coming in. We didn’t have a water break, but in this weather we should be at least having a water break for the players. That’s the only criticism that I would give.”

Despite the difficult conditions, Tinkler insisted the pitch did not prevent Kotoko from playing their preferred style.

“The pitch didn’t stop us from playing our brand of football.”

Kotoko will now look for their first win of the season when they host Heart of Lions in their next league fixture.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.