GPL 2026/27: Asante Kotoko held by debutants Debibi United in four-goal thriller

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly promoted Debibi United produced a spirited performance to hold Asante Kotoko to a 2-2 draw in their opening Ghana Premier League fixture at the Berekum Golden City Park.
Kotoko looked set to begin the 2026-27 campaign with a victory after taking the lead through Yakubu Dogo, but Debibi United fought back twice to secure a point in their first-ever top-flight match.
The visitors made the brighter start and took the lead in the 15th minute.
Yakubu Dogo finished clinically after receiving a through ball from Hubert Gyau.
The forward took a touch before calmly placing his effort into the right corner to give Kotoko a 1-0 advantage.
The Porcupine Warriors went into half-time ahead and appeared on course to claim maximum points from their opening fixture.
But Debibi returned from the break with renewed purpose and levelled four minutes into the second half.
Richard Owusu stepped up to take a free-kick in the 49th minute and found the target, bringing the home side back into the contest at 1-1.
Kotoko were then forced to rely on goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad to prevent Debibi from completing their comeback.
The pressure eventually paid off for Debibi in the 73rd minute.
Owusu struck again to complete his brace and put the home side in front for the first time in the match.
The turnaround gave Debibi United a 2-1 lead and put them within sight of a memorable victory over one of Ghana's biggest clubs.
However, just six minutes after Debibi had taken the lead, Hubert Gyau restored parity for the visitors in the 79th minute.
The Kotoko attacker reacted quickest to a goal-mouth scramble and found the back of the net to make it 2-2.
Neither side could find a decisive third goal in the closing stages, leaving the points shared after an entertaining encounter.
The result gives Debibi United an encouraging start to life in the league following their promotion from the Division One League.
The draw for Kotoko means new head coach Eric Tinkler begins his first competitive league game in charge with a point rather than a victory.
After the opening round of matches, Kotoko sit sixth in the league table, with Debibi United immediately behind them.
Kotoko will now turn their attention to their next fixture, when they host Heart of Lions.
Debibi United, meanwhile, face another challenge against Bechem United in their next league outing.
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