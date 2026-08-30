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Government to connect 206 Volta communities to national grid within six months – Energy Minister

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  30 August 2026 3:55pm
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor
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The government is set to extend electricity to 206 unelectrified communities across 18 districts in the Volta Region under the Rural Electricity Acceleration and Urban Intensification Initiative (REIP).

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, said the project, being implemented by Byes and Ways Limited, is expected to be completed within six months.

Speaking at the sensitisation and launch of the project in Ho on Sunday, August 30, 2026, Mr Jinapor said the initiative forms part of the government’s flagship Big Push programme aimed at accelerating electricity access across the country.

He said government had allocated GH¢598 million to the Volta Region project, describing the investment as part of efforts to close the electricity access gap and extend development opportunities to underserved communities.

“Government is committed to completing these works within six months,” Mr Jinapor said, stressing that the Ministry would closely monitor the project to ensure quality, value for money and timely completion.

He said government had adopted a targeted regional approach to aggressively connect unelectrified communities to the national grid over the next four years, with the Savannah, Central, Oti and Volta Regions selected for this year’s interventions.

The Minister said the broader objective was to achieve universal electricity access by 2030, ensuring that communities across Ghana were not left behind in the country’s development.

Mr Jinapor urged traditional authorities, local assemblies and beneficiary communities to support the project by facilitating access to project sites, resolving right-of-way challenges and protecting project materials.

He also called on residents to guard the infrastructure against vandalism and illegal connections, observe electrical safety practices and pay their electricity bills promptly to support the sustainability of the power sector.

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