TTAG to submit petition on teacher recruitment and posting

The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has announced plans to formally present a petition concerning teacher recruitment and posting in the country.

According to a press release issued by TTAG on Wednesday, the aggrieved members have scheduled April 17, 2026, for the official submission of the petition.

The move forms part of TTAG’s efforts to engage relevant authorities on what it describes as pressing issues affecting teacher trainees nationwide.

The association disclosed that the petition has already been communicated and circulated to key stakeholders ahead of its formal presentation.

These include the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Office of the President.

TTAG explained that the petition represents the collective concerns and expectations of teacher trainees across Ghana, particularly in relation to recent developments in the recruitment process.

It is expected to serve as a basis for dialogue aimed at establishing a clear, transparent, and fair pathway for trainees transitioning into the teaching profession.

The Association emphasised its commitment to lawful and respectful engagement, noting that its approach remains focused on constructive dialogue and practical solutions to challenges within the education sector.

TTAG has called on the general public and the media to take note of the development and closely follow proceedings as the process unfolds, expressing optimism that the engagement will yield positive outcomes for both teacher trainees and the wider education system.

The Association reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening unity among its members and advancing their interests, while contributing meaningfully to the development of Ghana’s education sector.

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