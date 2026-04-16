TTAG to submit petition on teacher recruitment and posting

Audio By Carbonatix
The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has announced plans to formally present a petition concerning teacher recruitment and posting in the country.
According to a press release issued by TTAG on Wednesday, the aggrieved members have scheduled April 17, 2026, for the official submission of the petition.
The move forms part of TTAG’s efforts to engage relevant authorities on what it describes as pressing issues affecting teacher trainees nationwide.
The association disclosed that the petition has already been communicated and circulated to key stakeholders ahead of its formal presentation.
These include the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Office of the President.
TTAG explained that the petition represents the collective concerns and expectations of teacher trainees across Ghana, particularly in relation to recent developments in the recruitment process.
It is expected to serve as a basis for dialogue aimed at establishing a clear, transparent, and fair pathway for trainees transitioning into the teaching profession.
The Association emphasised its commitment to lawful and respectful engagement, noting that its approach remains focused on constructive dialogue and practical solutions to challenges within the education sector.
TTAG has called on the general public and the media to take note of the development and closely follow proceedings as the process unfolds, expressing optimism that the engagement will yield positive outcomes for both teacher trainees and the wider education system.
The Association reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening unity among its members and advancing their interests, while contributing meaningfully to the development of Ghana’s education sector.
Latest Stories
-
Honouring 51 Years of Legal Excellence: Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, Ghana’s King of Law, and the Voice of Justice
7 minutes
-
AG’s move to take over OSP cases ‘farcical’ — Edem Senanu
11 minutes
-
Police declare 3 suspects wanted over robbery killing of Berekum Chelsea player
29 minutes
-
GIMPA Business School elevates leadership discourse through Pre-ICW 2026 coaching seminar
31 minutes
-
Slow down and allow democratic processes to work – Senanu tells AG over OSP cases takeover
36 minutes
-
Stakeholders push for non-partisan MMDCE elections, other reforms to fix governance gaps
42 minutes
-
Power restored as ECG completes Lashibi substation upgrade ahead of schedule
44 minutes
-
TTAG to submit petition on teacher recruitment and posting
58 minutes
-
UPSA Law School honours Tsatsu Tsikata
59 minutes
-
Joe Mettle announces Praise Reloaded 2026 at Accra Sports Stadium
1 hour
-
Fuel tanker carrying 54,000 litres crashes at Ahodwo in Kumasi
1 hour
-
Bono East farmers demand urgent support over market access, farm inputs and climate challenges
1 hour
-
Winneba Prison officers donate blood to Trauma Hospital to replenish blood bank
1 hour
-
Women in banking sector must encouraged to occupy leadership positions – 2nd Dep. Governor of BoG
1 hour
-
‘Coaching unlocks potential’ – HR consultant
2 hours