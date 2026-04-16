St. Joseph’s College of Education, Bechem to host TTAG’s 30th Annual Delegates’ Congress in May

Audio By Carbonatix
The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has officially announced its 30th Annual Delegates’ Congress, a landmark event that is set to bring together representatives from across the country to deliberate on the future of teacher education in Ghana.
According to a press statement issued on Thursday, April 16, the congress, scheduled to take place from 14th to 17th May 2026 at St. Joseph’s College of Education, Bechem, the Congress remains the supreme decision-making body of the Association.
The gathering is expected to convene delegates from all forty-nine public Colleges of Education nationwide, alongside key stakeholders within the education sector.
Under the theme, “Empowering Teacher Trainees for Quality Education: The Strategic Role of Stakeholders,” this year’s Congress will serve as a critical platform for reflection, policy dialogue, and leadership engagement.
Discussions will centre on improving teacher training, strengthening stakeholder collaboration, and addressing pressing challenges confronting trainees and the broader education system.
According to TTAG, each College of Education will be represented by five official delegates, ensuring broad-based participation in decision-making processes.
In addition, provisions have been made for observers who wish to attend the Congress at a fee of GH¢400.00, offering an opportunity for wider engagement beyond official representatives.
The Congress is expected to produce key resolutions that will shape TTAG’s policy direction and advocacy efforts in the coming year.
It also provides an avenue for members to evaluate progress, propose reforms, and contribute meaningfully to national discourse on education delivery.
TTAG has called on stakeholders, development partners, and the general public to take note of the upcoming Congress and lend their support towards its success.
The Association emphasised that the outcomes of the gathering will play a significant role in advancing quality education and strengthening the capacity of teacher trainees across Ghana.
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